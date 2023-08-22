MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hubbell by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $204.01 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

