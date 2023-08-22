MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,641 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 95,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,339 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.8 %

BUD stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.