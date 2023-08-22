WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $40,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

