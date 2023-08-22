MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

