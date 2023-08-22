Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

HOLX opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

