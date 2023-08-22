iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $341.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.37. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

