MAI Capital Management Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

