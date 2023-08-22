MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,131,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PHM stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

