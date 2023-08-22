MAI Capital Management Sells 11,983 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.