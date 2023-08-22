MAI Capital Management Buys 1,714 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $136.71 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.42.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

