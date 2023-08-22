Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

KLIC stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

