MAI Capital Management Acquires 2,292 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.