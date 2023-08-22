MAI Capital Management Buys 1,639 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,670,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after buying an additional 350,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IXC stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

