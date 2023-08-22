MAI Capital Management Sells 4,712 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ITB opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

