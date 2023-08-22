MAI Capital Management Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

