695 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 912.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.