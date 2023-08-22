MAI Capital Management Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.