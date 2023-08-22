MAI Capital Management Reduces Stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,302 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.46% of California BanCorp worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in California BanCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in California BanCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in California BanCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on California BanCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

