MAI Capital Management Sells 48,987 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,987 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

