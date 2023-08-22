Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $343,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

