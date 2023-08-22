Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 75 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,755,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,607,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $490.71 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.