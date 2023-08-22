MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

