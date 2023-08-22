MAI Capital Management Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,586 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.76% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEEL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 399,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 210,996 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

