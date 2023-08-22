Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.66. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

