Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $169.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

