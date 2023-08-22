Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 5,979 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

