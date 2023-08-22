Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Humana were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.95.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $491.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

