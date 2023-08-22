First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 86,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

