Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

