Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $755,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 109.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $11,775,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $593.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

