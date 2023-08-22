Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 123 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $333.04 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.61 and its 200 day moving average is $321.72.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

