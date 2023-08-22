Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 4,090 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $188.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average is $184.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.51 and a twelve month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.23.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

