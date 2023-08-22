Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

MDLZ stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

