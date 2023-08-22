Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 141,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

