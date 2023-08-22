Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,569 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 558,768 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 319,608 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FLJP stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

