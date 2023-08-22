Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.89 and a 200-day moving average of $373.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.