Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $515,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,876.50 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,498.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,570.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

