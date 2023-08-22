VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

BATS:SHYD opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

