Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 7,695 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 191,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 106,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

