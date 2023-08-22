13,662 Shares in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 83,159 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $9.29.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
