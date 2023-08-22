13,662 Shares in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 83,159 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

(Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.