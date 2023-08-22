15,874 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 57,789 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 289.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

VVR opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

