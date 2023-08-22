Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,891 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

In related news, Director Rodney A. Buck acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,858.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

JOF opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

