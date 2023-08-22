Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $57,000 Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urban One by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94.

About Urban One

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.52%.

(Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.