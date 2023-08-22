JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.4% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

