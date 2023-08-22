Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,119,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,025,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 425,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

