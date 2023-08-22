11,609 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.