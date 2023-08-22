Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of PNI opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

