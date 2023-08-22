Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth $30,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Nine Energy Service from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $187,022.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,075 shares in the company, valued at $961,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 52,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $228,437.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $187,022.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,169 shares of company stock valued at $428,361. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NINE opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

About Nine Energy Service

(Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.