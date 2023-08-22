Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Position Trimmed by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

