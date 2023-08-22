Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $107,000 Position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Inception Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,865,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,151,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 447.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 164,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.